BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Bluffton City Council were honored for their years of service.

Council members Carl Perry, Michael Morrissey, James Phillabaum, and Melaine Durr all received keys to the city from Mayor Ted Ellis. This was the last city council meeting before the new council takes over in January, which includes councilman John Whicker taking over as mayor.

From left to right: Councilman Carl Perry, Councilwoman Melanie Durr, Mayor Ted Ellis, Councilman James Phillabaun and Councilman Michael Morrissey.

A look at one of the keys to the city of Bluffton given to the council members.

The new members are sworn into office noon, January 1st at the Bluffton city gym.