Bluffton celebrates opening of new addiction recovery treatment center for Medicaid patients

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – A new Medicaid addiction recovery treatment center opened Monday in Bluffton.

The center, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, treats addictions to alcohol, marijuana, opioids and more. The treatment center fills the need of an addiction center for those with Medicaid. There are also several employment opportunities while offering a way to heal small cities like Bluffton.

“What’s really sad is with the opioid epidemic, that’s torn apart communities like this,” said CEO Matthew Boyle. “You know drug overdoses particularly fentanyl are disproportionately affecting smaller towns like these. So when we saw the opportunity to open a treatment center, we jumped on it because this is a community in need.”

For more information on the new center, visit Landmark Recovery’s website.