Bluffton business in turmoil after planning commission violation

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Steve and Peggy Redelman have operated “Farm Solutions,” a farming supplies and agricultural business, for a number of years from their Bluffton home. That business faces an uncertain future after the Wells County Area Plan Commission issued a violation notice in late December.

The violation focuses on loads of multi-use palettes that the family deems essential to their business. Wells County, however, considers the stack of palettes an act of “junk accumulation activity,” according to the official notice.

The official violation notice from the Wells County Area Plan Commission

The Redelman’s have tried to fix the issue without completely disposing of the palettes. Their property does have a shelter, but it is already occupied by their farm animals. The other alternatives they are working on are to cover the stacks with tarps or selling them to would-be buyers. If no one else buys the palettes, they have thought about burning them to avoid a 30-day penalty.



Stacks of palettes currently on the Redelman property. These palettes violate a Wells County ordinance, according to the area plan commission. The Redelman family considers these palettes essential to their business.

Like many small businesses, the pandemic has been very stressful to the Redelman’s and “Farm Solutions.” The violation came as a shock to the couple. Without these palettes, they say it will be very difficult to keep their business going.

“This is our livelihood,” Peggy Redelman said. “Steve and I are retired. We need more income, and we’ve got our kids here. Both of them are talented with wood work, and we just need to get some start-up. This is kind of important to us.”

WANE 15 reached out to Wells County Area Plan Commission Director Michael Lautzenheiser to understand the commission’s reasoning for the violation. Lautzenheiser did not provide any additional comments beyond what was stated in the original violation letter.

The family will appeal the Wells County Area Plan Commission’s decision in early February.