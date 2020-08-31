Bluffton BBQ owner responds to health dept. closure

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The owner of a Bluffton barbeque restaurant said he will continue his fight for liberty after his business was shut down for not following the state’s mask mandate. Matt Yergler talked with WANE 15 on Monday after the Wells County Health Department forced Yergy’s State Road BBQ to close Friday.

“We believe that the Bible is clear that God hates falsehoods,” Yergler said. “We believe that this COVID situation is politically motivated and it’s not necessarily completely honest and the mask is a way to fear into people and to control people. Our personal belief is the mask mandate is about control. It’s about compliance and it’s not about health.”

Buzz started generating around the restaurant after Yergler posted a video online saying his business would give employees and customers the option of wearing masks in the business. As support for the restaurant spiked, so did the complaints.

According to the county’s food environmental health specialist, Brandi Schorey, the department of health issued a verbal warning and cease-and-desist order after getting dozens of phone calls and several written complaints. The closure of the restaurant followed.

“This is bigger than Yergy’s personal liberty,” Yergler added. “This is about everybody’s personal liberty. This is what the health department can do to families, to other businesses with science not even being conclusive. They just make mandates and they make rules and we’re saying that should not be allowed. That is against the constitution and we’re fighting against that.”

Yergler said he met with Schorey Monday who told him she was advised not to discuss the situation with him. He also said questions have been left unanswered about the use of the restaurant’s food truck and was advised to work with lawyers. Yergler set up a website to accept donations to pay for legal help.

WANE 15 did not get a response from the health department Monday despite several attempts to get questions about the future of Yergy’s answered.

“There is a big number of people who believe what we’re saying is true and we really appreciate that,” Yergler explained. “We know we have tons of support and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we really do. This fight’s going to continue. It’s not ending. They have have came and shut the restaurant down, but we’re going to continue our fight for liberty.”