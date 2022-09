KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival.

The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday.

The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds. Tickets for Saturday’s activities are $30. Details are online.