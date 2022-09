FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket is celebrating its 6th annual Second Chances Art Exhibit and is inviting you to check out the artwork.

Jared Applegate with Blue Jacket stopped by share more about the event. Learn more in the interview above.

The 2022 Second Chances Art Exhibit is Friday, September 9th from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

It’s being held at Blue Jacket’s campus on South Calhoun Street. Tickets cost $25 per person. Click here to learn more.