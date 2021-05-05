Blue Jacket launches online store to continue supporting ex-offenders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Blue Jacket, which helps ex-offenders re-enter the workforce, has launched a website for online shopping.

The website – www.bluejacketboutique.com – will offer the same discounted items customers can find at Blue Jacket’s thrift store in the Coldwater Crossing plaza.

Like the brick-and-mortar store, the online store will support Blue Jacket’s missing to help former offenders with job-readiness and skills training, job placement, education, and personal development.

A screengrab from the Blue Jacket Clothing website is shown.

“The community continues to come alongside us and our mission here at Blue Jacket through a growing number of clothing donations and we, in turn, continue to be blown away by the opportunities it presents,” said Blue Jacket Marketing Director Brad Saleik. “That generosity continues to open up opportunities for us to expand this part of our mission, leading to this next step in our growth here at Blue Jacket Clothing Co. through online sales.”

Through the website, customers have the option for curbside and in-store pickup along with shipping options. The site displays what some of these items retail for as new items, along with the current price and your savings.

With most of the items being used, each item listing contains a detailed description of the quality of the item.

Blue Jacket said its thrift store is on pace for a record-setting year for donations.

“We know you can donate your clothing to any number of clothing resellers in this area. We are pretty intentional with our mission at the store to let you make an informed decision on where these clothes are going and how they are helping,” said Angie Exford, manager of the thrift store. “When you make a donation at our store, you are handing them off to an associate who, at some point, came to our organization for help and is now currently on the road to getting through whatever barrier they faced. There’s no better mission moment or expression of who we are than that.”