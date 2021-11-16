Blue Jacket flips the switch on the Fantasy of Lights and debuts new partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crowd gathered at Franke Park Tuesday evening to kick off the annual Fantasy of Lights. Mayor Henry was on hand to mark the occasion.

The switched was flipped by Faith Lynn, who was selected by Blue Jacket. Several of the individuals in attendance spoke about how special it is to be gathered together and celebrating a tradition of the holiday season.

Blue Jacket Executive Director Tony Hudson says the Fantasy of Lights brings joy to everyone. It is special for him to watch families spend 45 minutes together in the car and enjoy the displays. The peace, community, and love of the entire experience makes the Fantasy of Lights such a wonderful tradition.

Hudson is also excited for a new tradition that involves our furry friends. Blue Jacket has teamed up with Humane Fort Wayne. Many dogs have come through the displays in the past and, this year, you will have the opportunity to include your dogs in the fun.

Humane Fort Wayne Executive Director Jessica Henry explains how it will work: “When you bring your pet through the Fantasy of Lights, the volunteers here will ask if they can give your pet a treat. And if your pet will kindly take that treat, they’ll be able to get a treat right from the volunteer. Or if your pet is one of those enthusiastic treat grabbers, then maybe we’ll give the treat to the family to give to their dog, but it’s a great way for your dog to enjoy the Fantasy of Lights just like the kids and the adults will too.” There is no extra charge for your dog to participate.

The Fantasy of Lights lasts through December 31st and is open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM. Admission is $10 per car. The route of light displays is nearly two miles long and features over 140 scenes made up of over 400 pieces. There are additional fees for passenger vans and busses with over 12 passengers.

The mission of Blue Jacket is “to provide the tools and opportunities to any adult with a barrier to employment who is striving to earn a chance at gainful employment.”

Blue Jacket is also offering a Christmas Village and a free candy cane challenge for kids to find the hidden monkey, in addition to the partnership with Humane Fort Wayne. The opening week of the Fantasy of Lights also features several theme nights. This includes days honoring our military, first responders, and front line workers.

For up-to-date information on theme nights and other announcements, visit the Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights Facebook page.