Blue Jacket exhibits second chances through art exhibit

A dozen area artists are teaming up with graduates from Blue Jacket’s Career Academy program. Their work is being displayed at an annual art exhibit, opening Saturday.

Second Chances Art Exhibit opens May 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the University of Saint Francis at the Ian and Mimi Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center

This unique fundraiser has a goal to exhibit real stories of the trials, failures, and successes of Blue Jacket clients and how they are overcoming their barriers to employment and in life. These stories are told through a variety of mediums through May 30.

The fundraiser helps to fund the Blue Jacket Career Academy, a two-week, 40-hour training program in which Blue Jacket provides job-readiness training to those with barriers to employment. Following graduation from the program, Blue Jacket provides transitional jobs, job placement, and pre- and post-placement services including education, skills and interest assessments, and personal and professional development.