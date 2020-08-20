Blue dye in Spy Run Creek likely result of storm water testing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue dye seen floating in a Fort Wayne creek Thursday is likely the result of storm water testing, according to a spokesperson for City Utilities.

A Franke Park trail user shared pictures of Spy Run Creek with WANE 15 Thursday. It showed what appeared to be the blue dye floating in the water.

According to the spokesperson, the change in color of the water is not unusual and the dye is not harmful. It is pumped through the city’s storm water system to test the water’s flow, making sure there are no problems and nobody is illegally hooked up to the system.

Spy Run Creek flows in the area west of Lima Road between Cook Road and Franke Park and connects Franke Park to the Saint Marys River at Headwaters Park.