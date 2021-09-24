Blown tire ends with a fatal crash on I-69

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is dead after a crash Friday night on I-69.

Emergency crews were sent to the 283 mile marker just south of Markle shortly after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

After arriving, Indiana State Police (ISP) found a 2002 silver Porsche passenger vehicle crashed into the center median cable barriers The driver, Michael D. Tuffs, 60, was found unresponsive suffering from apparent fatal injuries. The Huntington County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Several witnesses told the trooper that the Porsche’s left rear tire blew out while traveling in the southbound left lane of I-69. After the blowout, the driver lost control and rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer. The Porsche then went off the road and crashed into the cable barrier system down in the center grass median.

The 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer was found parked along the interstate about a quarter-mile south of the crash where the driver, Christopher Posey, 60, of Elwood, was waiting to speak with officers.

ISP said Posey was not injured, and his vehicle only sustained damage to one of the rear tandem tires.

At this time the tire failure is believed to be the only contributing factor in this crash, however the crash remains an active investigation with the ISP and the Huntington County Coroner’s office.