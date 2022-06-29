Bloomingdale and Wells Corridor receive grant to make improvements to the area.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association and Historic Wells Street Business Corridor are recipients of the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grant.

This area that connects to downtown Fort Wayne has made incredible improvements, especially in the last few years. The Bloomingdale neighborhood hopes this grant will improve livability for residents as wells as bring a more sense of community in the area.

“It’s a great way to showcase all the effort and work that is going into this community,” said Joanna Dunbar, Vice President of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association.

Four projects that this grant will cover is, creating vibrant public places, delivering a range of transportation, increasing civic engagement and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

“It will pay for some infrastructures like table chairs, games, activities, those will be in three different spaces and it will also pay for events, we are going to do monthly events,” Chris Walker, President of the Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association explains.

But this has been a long time coming for the area, struggling with opioid addiction and homelessness.

“Things are starting to turn around in the corridor,” said Walker, “This has always been a great neighborhood to live and work in and now we are starting to see some positive change,” Walker said.

The most exciting things the area is looking forward to is simply being able to bring the community together.

“Seeing the area stabilize, it feels really good,” said Judi Wire, President of the Wells Corridor Business Association. “Its good to see people out and walking,” Wire said.