‘Block out hate’: Auburn mayor responds to planned KKK meeting

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A branch of the Ku Klux Klan is planning a meeting in Auburn this weekend, and the city is calling for “love and compassion” to “block out hate.”

The Church of the Ku Klux Klan will hold an Indiana White Unity Meet and Greet on Saturday in Auburn, according to a flyer shared with WANE 15. The Church did not release a location for the meeting, but said it will be in a “central location” in Auburn.

“Many members, as well as potentially new members, that have high profile careers” plan to attend, the Church said.

The Church of the Ku Klux Klan promotes itself as “a non-violent Church, working in the interest of the white race.” It said it does not condone violence.

As rumors of the meeting swirled, a counter group – Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition – planned a “Day of Solidarity gathering at the DeKalb County Courthouse on Saturday afternoon. The Coalition called the gathering “an assembly of people networking against racial injustice and hate.”

On Wednesday, in a note titled “Message of Unity from the City of Auburn,” Mayor Michael Ley said Auburn Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were monitoring the situation. Ley said the city was “diametrically opposed” to hate “on every level.”

The KKK has not requested any permits to assemble in Auburn, Ley said.

“The City of Auburn will continue to promote on a constant basis the good works of the many organizations within the City and the County that help bring all of us together,” Ley wrote in the note. “The best way to block out hate is by taking time to show love and compassion to our neighbors all year long.”

WANE 15 will continue to monitor the situation in Auburn. We will report on any developments.