Blind man escapes house fire, alerts neighbor who calls 911

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A fire early Friday damaged two houses in southern Allen County. It started just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 9700 block of Hemphill Drive in a neighborhood off Dunkelberg and Kinnerk Roads.

The man who lives at the home is blind and was woken up by his smoke detectors. He was able to get out safely and went next door, but couldn’t find the doorbell. He went to another nearby house and woke that neighbor who called 911.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof of the man’s home, which suffered major damage. A neighboring home also had some minor damage.

No one was hurt.

Southwest Fire, Aboite Fire and the Airport Fire Department all responded.