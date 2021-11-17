Blackstone Ranch requests pony ride reservations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Almost two weeks away from opening day, Blackstone Ranch is now accepting reservations for pony rides.

WANE 15 was first to report that the beloved pony rides from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will continue at the new ranch in southwest Allen County through at least this winter.

Blackstone Ranch owners said because of the initial response to pony rides at the ranch and anticipated high demand, the ranch will be scheduling ride times in advance to make sure everyone is accommodated.

Blackstone Ranch

The pony sessions will include more than a ride. The child will also have the chance to interact with and help groom the ponies if they wish.

To schedule a pony session, message Blackstone Ranch on its website and a representative will get back in touch to schedule a day and time. You can also call the ranch at 260-673-5909.

The pony rides will continue at the ranch through at least April.

While the zoo did not invite the ponies back for the 2022 season, it has not released a decision about ponies at the zoo beyond that. That decision is expected to be made in December.