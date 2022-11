FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Blackhawk Christian School honored their late basketball coach Marc Davidson Tuesday by dedicating the school’s basketball court in his name.

The dedication took place between the junior varsity and varsity games.

Davidson was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020 before passing away in May.

During his tenure at Blackhawk Christian from 2014-2022, Davidson led the Braves to state titles in 2019 and 2021 and became the program’s all-time winningest coach.