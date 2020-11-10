Blackford County man charged in crash deaths of his 2 young children

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man has been charged in the deaths of his two young children, with authorities alleging he had drugs in his system when his pickup truck was involved in a fiery crash.

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert W. Cook of Montpelier faces a dozen felonies. Those include two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death in the Oct. 2 crash that killed 6-year-old Justin Wayne Cook and 5-year-old Raelynn Michelle Cook.

The Star Press reports Cook was driving a pickup truck on Indiana 18 when it collided with a westbound semi-tractor trailer and caught fire, killing the children and seriously injuring Cook.