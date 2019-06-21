Black Violin returns to the Embassy Theatre with “Impossible” Tour

Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music, establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom.”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Black Violin will bring its high-energy Impossible Tour back to the Embassy Theatre.

Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music, establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom.”

The band recently released the track “Dreamer” and shortly after released an accompanying video. Black Violin’s last record, Stereotypes, debuted #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR praised the album and band, saying, “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

Black Violin’s Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance. The focus is positivity and encouragement. As Wil Baptiste puts it, “When you come to a Black Violin concert, there are so many people in the audience experiencing something together. To me, that’s what our show does, it brings people together. Not only that, you’re being inspired, you’re being uplifted, you’re able to see something you probably have never seen before.”

Black Violin advocates for educational outreach and continues to perform for more than 100,000 students annually throughout North American and Europe, including at the Embassy Theatre on Oct. 22 through Embassy Learn It Live educational programming. Learn It Live sponsors include Ecolab and PNC.

The band’s creative collaborations include Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, Lil Wayne and Alicia Keys. In 2016 Black Violin composed music for FOX’s hit TV series Pitch and the group made appearances on HBO’s Ballers, The Tonight Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen Show and the 2016 Heisman Trophy Presentation on ESPN.

The show is Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 27 at 10 a.m. and are $22.50, $32.50, $52.50 and $72.50 plus applicable fees. Fans can buy tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000. Every ticket for this show includes a digital download of Black Violin’s forthcoming album.