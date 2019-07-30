Black Pine welcomes new monkeys, snake

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has a few new residents.

The Albion animal refuge announced Tuesday it has welcomed two Vervet monkeys and a Nelson’s Milk Snake. The monkeys – Momma and Caesar – were voluntarily surrendered to Black Pine, while the snake – Luna – came after showing signs of aggression while used for animal education in a school environment.

The monkeys are enjoying life in the Primate House at Black Pine, and Luna is in the Reptile House.

Black Pine is open to the public every day except Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with guided tours daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.