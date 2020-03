ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has a new resident.

Evaki the bobcat joined the Albion sanctuary in November 2019, at 7 months old. She and her brother were rescued from a limestone quarry in southern Indiana.

Evaki was named by Black Pine’s Facebook followers.

You can see the now-11-month-old Evaki during Black Pine’s annual St. Catty’s Day animal enrichment event on Saturday, March 14 from 1-4 p.m.