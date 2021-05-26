Black Pine receives 4 tigers seized by feds from ‘Tiger King’ zoo

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary outside Albion has received four tigers from from an Oklahoma animal park featured in the “Tiger King” Netflix documentary.

In recent days, the U.S. Department of Justice seized federally protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe over the animals’ care. The civil complaint accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Jeffrey Lowe was a central figure in “Tiger King” that featured zookeeper Joe Exotic.

All told, 69 big cats were seized from the Tiger King Park.

Black Pine said Wednesday it has received four of the tigers. It will provide “refuge and care” to the big cats “while the U.S Department of Justice pursues permanent forfeiture of the animals.”

Black Pine said the tigers will receive veterinary care, diets designed for each animal’s health needs, enrichment activities and large natural habitats to live in.

“Black Pine is thrilled that we are able to house and care for these majestic animals,” said Executive Director Trish Nichols. “What a tremendous undertaking this has been! Black Pine is honored to partner with federal agencies and other accredited sanctuaries to rescue and protect these amazing creatures.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.