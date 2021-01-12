Black Pine Animal Sanctuary partners with Trine University for unique opportunities

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Employees and volunteers at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary (BPAS) and Trine University have created a new partnership that will result in a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities at the university.

Through the partnership, Black Pine will be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site, the press release said. Employees and volunteers also will be provided additional support in obtaining access to available educational grants and scholarships, reducing education expenses for the team at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

“Black Pine is excited to partner with Trine University! A key pillar of our mission is education, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to offer further educational opportunities to our staff and volunteers. Trine’s educational resources are a huge boost to a small agency such as Black Pine,” said Letrecia Nichols, executive director for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.

Trine University will also offer the animal sanctuary enhanced opportunities to recruit Trine students for internships, open positions and volunteer opportunities, the press release said. Black Pine also will have the opportunity to share information regarding responsible animal care and access to a broader range of community activities with student organizations, athletics and exclusive Trine events.

“Trine University is proud to partner with Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and assist in its vital work of rescuing exotic animals and educating the public about conservation and proper animal care,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We look forward to helping Black Pine enhance the skills of its employees and volunteers as they assist the organization in carrying out its mission. We also look forward to continued partnerships through student opportunities, campus programs and university events.”

With the new partnership, BPAS employees and volunteers will receive added support to ensure those enrolled with Trine are utilizing all available academic and financial aid services, the press release said. Black Pine employees and volunteers can take advantage of more than 45 courses using open education resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs, and can receive a free application for enrollment and free unofficial transfer credit evaluation.

Due to TrineOnline’s generous credit acceptance, Black Pine employees and volunteers will be eligible for up to 90 credits hours toward a bachelor’s degree program, including their unique on-the-job training experience. This means fewer courses are needed to complete a degree allowing for less financial impact and graduation in as little as one year. In addition, students are given the opportunity to earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor’s degree through TrineOnline’s combined degree programs.

For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.