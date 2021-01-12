Black Horse Troop prepares for 18th annual appearance at Presidential Inaugural Parade

CULVER, Ind. (WANE) – The Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes at the Vaugh Equestrian Center is preparing for the virtual Presidential Inaugural Parade on Jan. 20 for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The students has been prepping their horses and riding in parade formation as they prepare to film Culver’s segment for the virtual parade.

“While Culver has not received official word of the Inaugural committee’s decision, we have been asked to submit a video to the organization,” the equestrian center said.

The parade will mark the 18th time the Black Horse Troop has participated since its first appearance in 1913. It will mark the eighth appearance for the Equestriennes.