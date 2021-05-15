Black Girl Magic event looks to inspire confidence in young black girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – UJIMA Therapeutic Services hosted its first-ever annual Black Girl Magic event to celebrate, uplift and inspire confidence in black girls in the Fort Wayne community on Saturday afternoon.

Olinka L. Clark, founder of UJIMA Therapeutic Services, provides individual and family group counseling. She was inspired to create this event after a session she had with a little girl.

“I had on a t-shirt that said ‘I love the skin that I’m in,’ and she read it, and I said you know what that means? And she said no. And I said, so this means I love being a black girl. What about you, do you like being a black girl and she became really sad, and she said no.”

That interaction stuck with Clark, “I was saddened by that, and it stayed in my spirit for about a couple of weeks,” said Clark, “and then I decided if she feels like that, there has to be other little girls that feel like that. And I said I’m gonna hold an event and let them know that they are black girl magic.”

Clark led a guided discussion with the girls.

Clark led a guided discussion with the girls and encouraged them to freely express their thoughts and feelings, “We’re gonna talk everything. Hair, skin color, hair texture, their greatness, the beauty of being a black girl in America today, and hopefully they’re going to leave here with some inspiration and empowerment.”

As a licensed social worker and mental health counselor, Clark has experience working with children’s mental health.

“Children, oftentimes, don’t know how to channel or express their frustration with what’s going on. And I just want to be a source of inspiration and empowerment to let them know. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a black girl. It’s a wonderful thing to be a black girl.”

Clark hopes to host similar events in the near future.