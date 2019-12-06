‘Bix’ the Bison reported stolen from Bixler Lake Campground

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Have you seen ‘Bix’ the Bison?

Kendallville Police said Friday the large fiberglass buffalo was stolen from the east side of Bixler Lake near the softball field parking lot some time between Nov. 27 and Friday.

‘Bix’, painted by the Parks Department, is valued at $3,500.

Three flood lights and ten 25-foot extension cords were also reportedly stolen, the police department said in a report.

Anyone with any information on the heist or a culprit is asked to call Kendallville Police at (260) 347-0654.