Bistro Nota offers French Americana dishes

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Opening this year, Bistro Nota serves up French Americana dishes offers a “walk up” style location on South Calhoun street.

Bistro Nota is co-owned by Cam Kaminski and Jake Koczergo, who have a wealth of restaurant experience between the two of them.

Bistro Nota opened on August 26th. Cam says they focused their menu on common food people eat in the Midwest, and adding a small French twist. Their walk-up restaurant means there isn’t a service. You’ll order your food at a counter, and it’ll be brought to you.

Bistro Nota also offers a takeaway meal line. The meals are ready to-go, but also have the restaurant quality.

For more information, click here.