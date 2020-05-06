Bishop Rhoades reinstates public masses starting May 23-24 in Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Back on March 17, Bishop Kevin Rhoades suspended all public Sunday and weekday masses in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday Bishop Rhoades announced the suspension will be lifted on May 23-24.

The announcement comes following Governor Eric Holcomb’s release of Indiana’s Back on Track plan last Friday which allowed for the resumption of church services on May 8.

When masses resume, Bishop Rhoades is requiring all parishes to observe social distancing within churches and on parish property to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, so Mass attendance will necessarily be limited. Because churches differ in size and seating capacity, each parish pastor will decide how to handle the number of people who can attend any given liturgy according to the social distancing requirements. Congregants in attendance must also wear face masks at liturgies according to a news release sent to WANE 15.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will continue for all Catholics in the diocese through August 15, 2020 at which point it will be re-evaluated.

It was also announced that First Holy Communion Masses can be celebrated during the weekend of May 17-18 only for First Communicants and their families, observing the above-mentioned requirements.

The following is the letter Bishop Rhoades penned for parishioners: