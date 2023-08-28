FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in 10 years, students are on a waitlist to attend Bishop Luers High School.

The incoming freshman class consists of 160 students, the biggest group in a decade, according to a release from the school. There were also 28 upperclassmen transfers. At the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the student-to-teacher ratio was 14:1.

The release said reasons families are choosing Bishop Luers include the smaller class sizes and more opportunities to get involved in sports, clubs and performing arts. Students at the Catholic school can also experience Mass, Confession and theology classes.

“The secret is out; Bishop Luers High School is doing great things,” said Scott Kreiger, the school principal. “The school is thriving academically, athletically, and in the arts. Parents know that this is a safe, welcoming place where their children will be challenged and held accountable. The Catholic faith permeates throughout the building and in every classroom. Given these strengths, it is no surprise that our enrollment continues to grow.”

Freshman registration opens Jan. 10, 2024. The release said parents interested in sending their child to Bishop Luers are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. Learn more on the school’s website.