Bishop Luers student surprised with scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE ) — A winning essay earned a Bishop Luers student a surprise scholarship Wednesday afternoon.

Gabby Durnell entered the Voices for Choices story contest put on by the Institute for Quality Education. It’s a contest they do every year for National School Choice Week.

They had over 100 people submit their stories ranging from parents and teachers to students.

Gabby was one of three winners this year, getting a $1,000 scholarship. She said she’s grateful for this opportunity to honor her school.