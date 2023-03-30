FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The principal of Bishop Luers High School announced Thursday he is resigning when the school year ends.
Jim Huth made the announcement in the school’s weekly newsletter, saying he is not returning for the next school year and needs to go in a different direction for personal reasons.
I have sent my resignation to the Catholic Schools Office and will not returning as Principal next school year. The reasons are, I feel currently that need to go in a different direction, I have also had new responsibilities after my father’s death and I need to take care of my own health. As I say in my letter to the Diocese below, I am very proud of what we have accomplished over the last six years, even surviving a pandemic together and coming out on the other side even stronger!! The Diocese will begin the search for a new Principal soon. I am not retiring and hoping to stay on at Bishop Luers helping in the Development Department, but that will be up to the next leader. As we finish this school year, let’s continue to Love and Care about our students and each other!! It’s good to be a Knight!Principal Jim Huth