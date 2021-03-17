Bishop Dwenger High School Athletic Director to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Bishop Dwenger High School announced that Athletic Director John Bennett is retiring and the school is taking applications for his replacement.

Bennett, a former Math Teacher and Varsity Wrestling Coach at Bishop Dwenger (BD), stepped into the Athletic Director (AD) position after the retirement of Andy Johns in 2010, the school said. During his 11 years as AD, Bennett celebrated five State Championships and six Runner-Up Championships with the Saints!

During his tenure, renovations included of the main gymnasium, weight room, cardio room as well as the addition of a multi-purpose facility for wrestling, baseball and softball, the school said. In 2016, artificial turf was installed on the football field on campus and was dedicated as Shields Field. In the fall of 2019, the Bishop Dwenger Saints played their first regular season home football and soccer (boys and girls) games in the newly constructed stadium at Shields Field.

“I am grateful for the Dwenger Family and for their continued support of the Saints Athletic Program. The success of BD Athletics is a direct result of the great coaches at BD. Working with student athletes as they develop and improve in their sport has been the most rewarding aspect,” Bennett said.

Applications for the position of Athletic Director are being accepted through April 1. To apply, visit https://theapplicantmanager.com/careers?co=df.

Contact Principal Jason Schiffli at jschiffli@bishopdwenger.com or 260-496-4708 for more information.