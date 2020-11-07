Bishop Dwenger freshman passes away Saturday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger announced the loss of a freshman student on Saturday morning.

“With heavy hearts, we inform the community that, early this morning, we lost one of our Bishop Dwenger students, Clayten Stuart, a freshman,” said the school’s press release.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday the school will be open for students, faculty, and staff for pastoral support and counseling.

Chapel will also be open for Eucharistic Adoration. Anyone attending is asked to enter at door #1 and masks are required.