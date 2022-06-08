FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school football family in Fort Wayne is a community of its own. In a show of support and solidarity, people gathered at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field Wednesday night to mourn the loss of Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele. The 17-year-old died suddenly earlier this week.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

A rosary prayer service at Bishop Dwenger’s football field remembers Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele.

Owen Scheele, 17, (in red) would have been Carroll High School’s senior quarterback. (Courtesy Northwest Allen County Schools)

Monday, Owen’s family created a series of online journal entries sharing the sudden and unexpected trip to the hospital, posting updates that continued into Tuesday. He had been air-lifted to Riley, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Owen Scheele (Courtesy Northwest Allen County Schools)

The lights at the Carroll High School football stadium were left on overnight Tuesday to honor Owen’s memory.