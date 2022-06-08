FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school football family in Fort Wayne is a community of its own. In a show of support and solidarity, people gathered at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field Wednesday night to mourn the loss of Carroll High School’s senior quarterback Owen Scheele. The 17-year-old died suddenly earlier this week.
Monday, Owen’s family created a series of online journal entries sharing the sudden and unexpected trip to the hospital, posting updates that continued into Tuesday. He had been air-lifted to Riley, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.
The lights at the Carroll High School football stadium were left on overnight Tuesday to honor Owen’s memory.