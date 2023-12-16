FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wonder what’s on your dog’s wish list for Christmas? Well sit down with Santa with Biscuits and find out all your furry friends want this Christmas.

This year marks 10 years of Biscuits with Santa, the free event that lets dogs and their owners sit down with Santa and bark about their Christmas wishlists. This adorable event, sponsored by Rub a Dub Dub Dog Grooming and Spa, allows pets and their owners to grab a photo with Santa and browse for gifts for their furry friends.

“We are Rub a Dub Dub are thrilled to present this well-loved event for its tenth year. It’s our way of giving back to our community who has supported us throughout the year,” said Rub a Dub Dubs owner, Tim Jones. “We love to see the families who have grown and those who have added new pets. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Those interested in attending the event can head to 3234 Illinois Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to grab pictures with Santa and their pups.