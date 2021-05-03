‘Birdies, Brews and Barbecues’ returning to Trine University’s Club Z

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The popular “Birdies, Brews and Barbecues” events at Trine University’s Club Z will return monthly this summer, the university announced Monday.

The Zollner Golf Course clubhouse, located at the MTI Center, will feature live music on the patio from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on four Thursdays this summer.

For $10.99 per person, dinner includes a choice of ribs, chicken or a hamburger with unlimited sides of coleslaw, baked beans, triple cheese macaroni and cheese as well as house-made cookies and brownies. There is a full bar on site, and children ages 6-12 eat for $5.

“The outdoor setting on the patio and the extensive cleaning measures already in place at Zollner Golf Course and Club Z make this the perfect opportunity to enjoy good music and a fantastic meal in a safe, beautiful summer atmosphere,” said Jon Busscher, director of golf operations at Zollner Golf Course.

Music schedule:

May 27: Adam Strack, covering styles ranging from classic and alternative rock to country and bluegrass

June 14: Acoustic guitarist Jim Weber

July 29: Adam Strack

Aug. 19: Jim Weber

More information can be found on the club’s website.