Bird & Cleaver food truck to get second life serving the homeless

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The food truck formerly ran by the Bird and Cleaver will be loaned out to groups serving the homeless after being purchased by Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network is a shelter for homeless families that also advocates for families in crisis. They house about 300 people per year but serve thousands more as social service advocates. The organization is hoping to increase its scope of impact after partnering with Common Ground Outreach with the recent purchase of a food truck.

“Joshua Gale with Just Neighbors approached me with the idea if we bought this food truck would that be useful to your group?” said Lexie Fretz with Common Ground Outreach. “I was like, well, of course! That would be amazing, that’s like a dream. I’m not going to obviously turn that down and tried to help in whatever way that I could.”

They ended up buying the former Bird and Cleaver Food Truck after the business shut down in early December. Common Ground Outreach used to serve the city’s homeless in parks with buffet-style meals transported by their own vehicles, but the coronavirus pandemic made that a much more difficult task. Fretz said they are hopeful that the truck will make it easier for them to supply meals during the pandemic, and winters going forward.

“Now with COVID, we don’t serve in that way,” said Fretz. “We do to-go meals, so it’s a lot of transporting food and trying to make sure it stays warm and the food truck now will help us coordinate easier and it’s going to be a lot better for our volunteers to be able to keep the food warm.”

Just Neighbors Exec. Director Joshua Gale said they wanted to add the truck to their toolbelt to make it easier for them to collaborate with groups doing work that the shelter is unable to do.

“We have strengths, and the street teams are doing things that we can’t ever do,” said Gale. “This work with the homeless, what shelters do, couldn’t take place if we didn’t have the street teams out there doing that work. We can’t fill those gaps. They do. So instead of being divided and doing two different kinds of work, let’s both work together.”



They expect the truck to hit the streets in the coming months after a redesign. Although Common Ground Outreach will be the first to use it, Gale hopes they will be able to partner with other organizations and even restaurants wanting to serve the homeless population.