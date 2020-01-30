Bill proposes additional resources for veterans with mental illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans could soon have more options for mental health services. A bill passed in the US Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee opens the amount of resources available to veterans.

Mental health services are already an option at Veterans Affairs hospitals, but the bill would connect veterans to mental health services within the community.

According to the latest statistics from the Veterans Affairs, 17 veterans die a day from suicide. The report says the number of veteran suicides increased from 2016 to 2017. This mostly affects men ages 55 and older.

For both men and women, the VA says these veterans are dying at a higher rate by suicide than non-veterans.

The same report indicates veterans are dying at a higher rate because they aren’t not seeking services at the VA. That’s compared to those that recently received services.

The Chief of Mental Health Services at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System says the more help to veterans, the better.

“The American people, and I think congress are very invested in helping our veterans who have certainly earned their right to helped in every way possible. So, I think that anything the VA and other community members can do to complement one another’s effort in the name of mental health and in the name of patient safety and suicide prevention is a good thing,” says Helen Rhodes, Chief of Mental Health Services at VA Northern Indiana Health Care.

Rhodes says of the over 40,000 veterans served in the Northeast Indiana Healthcare System, 1 in 5 have mental health issues or substance abuse.

The bill will be presented to the full senate next.

If you or a veteran you know is struggling, the number to the Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1. Click here for more information.