FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Conservative talk show host and author Bill O’Reilly will visit Fort Wayne this summer.

O’Reilly will speak at the Embassy Theatre on Friday, June 12 as part of the Who Wants to Be President: The 2020 Tour, presented by WOWO Talk Tank.

Tickets for the talk go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at $65, $85, $95 or VIP at $250 at ticketmaster.com or 800.745.3000, and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.6287) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.