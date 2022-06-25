FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An exhibit honoring the 100th birthday of Bill Blass is at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum. The Ghost Army and Bill Blass Exhibit is out for display.

Bill Blass, known for being a premier fashion designer, was born and raised in Fort Wayne. He came up with concepts to confuse opponents during war.

The exhibit features details, equipment used, and stories about the Ghost Army themselves. There will also be a replica of tanks used to trick their enemies during war available to see.

The exhibit will remain open through September 29th.