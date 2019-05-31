Bikes to take over Fort Wayne for Kickstart events Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 2018 Fort 4 Fitness Spring Cycle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Two popular bicycling events return to Fort Wayne this weekend as part of the Kickstart Festival.

Participants in the 12th annual Le Tour de Fort will again take to the streets of the Summit City Saturday.

The bicycle pub-crawl starts at Deer Park Irish Pub and will stop at several establishments around the city. Money raised will help support services for disabled veterans. You can find more information at http://www.kickstartfortwayne.com/event/10th-annual-le-tour-de-fort/

The annual Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle will also send bicyclists into the streets Saturday morning. Now in its 8th year, the event includes rides ranging in distance from the 10 Mile Family Ride to the Metric Century 100K.

All Spring Cycle rides start at the Arts United Campus in downtown Fort Wayne. There will also be a post-race celebration with food, drinks, and live entertainment.

You can find more information about times, routes, and registration at http://fort4fitness.org/spring-cycle

Click here for a course map

Both bicycling events could impact traffic around the area with the increase in riders on the roads, so be extra careful while driving Saturday morning.