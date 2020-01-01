Bikers brave brisk beginning of 2020 for Chili Challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The sunshine made New Year’s Day a good day to get in a workout while touring the city.

The 25th-annual “Chili Challenge” brought out cyclists for a brisk afternoon bike ride from Bob Arnold Northside Park through downtown Fort Wayne. The event usually sees more than 100 total attendees.

At the end of the ride, they gather for a bowl of chili for each rider to start the year off on a good note.

“The first day of the year is something where you pursue your passion or the thing for which you are enthused, and we’re enthused about cycling, so why not start it out right with a bike ride?” said Phil Snider, the event’s founder.