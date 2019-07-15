Bike patrols, undercover officers helping keep Three Rivers Festival-goers safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Festival-goers can expect to see a significant police presence when going to the Three Rivers Festival this year.

Festival officials are relying on help from the Fort Wayne Police Department to keep things safe.

On any given day, six bike patrols and six officers can be seen walking through — along with other part-time and undercover officers. Fort Wayne Police said there are even more officers on weekends as larger crowds tend to gather.

Festival officials said the only issue so far has been several people suffering from heat exhaustion. As far as crime goes, things have been quiet.

“You’re always going to have some problems,” said Three Rivers Festival Executive Director Jack Hammer. “Last year we had two arrests. This year I am not sure that we have had any that I know of, and we just want to make sure that it is as safe as possible.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WANE 15 that, as of Monday, only one ticket for a drone ordinance violation had been issued. No other issues have been reported.