Bike manufactures ‘basically shutdown production for 2021’ due to high demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to buy a bike this summer, you might be out of luck. Companies across the United States are still experiencing shortages, including Fort Wayne.

Forest Bandor is the shop, retail and rental manager at Fort Wayne Outfitters. He said the shortage is real and is part of a supply chain issue brought on by high demand. The pandemic slowed production, and manufactures have yet to catch up.

Market research shows sales between December 2020 and February grew by 55%, compared to the same period a year ago. Bandor says suppliers are trying to get back on track.

“What’s happened is they’ve taken their ordering processes and shifted them. So we would normally order a little bit later in the year. They have basically shutdown production for 2021 except for what they are fulfilling and [are] taking orders for 2022 so they can have a better game plan for production,” Bandor said.

Higher-end models are still available for those willing to pay the price but budget friendly options are flying off the shelves.