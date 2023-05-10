NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – “Bikers are the biggest donators in the world,” said ‘Big’ Mike Ackels, who runs 469 Cycle Shop.

That’s why his most recent event, a bike blessing of about 2,000 bikes, was all about raising money for the Arcola Church Youth Group.

“We started doing this three years ago to raise money for the youth group in Arcola,” Ackels said. “Everything I do is for charity. I give away the food, the drinks, everything is free, you don’t have to pay anything.”

During the event, people showed up and rode their bikes before enjoying a meal and having their bikes blessed.

Despite having three thousand hamburgers to hand out, Ackels had one simple thing to say about his hopes for the event.

“I hope we run out of food,” Ackels said.