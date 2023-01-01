FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon.

The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.

The ride takes off from the Shoaff Park Riverlodge at 1 p.m. The longer route includes a stop at Johnny Appleseed Park to have a snack and watch the Polar Bear Club as swimmers brave the cold river. All routes are returning to the lodge at Shoaff Park for food, including chili.

The ride is a free activity for all ages. Helmets are required for everyone who participates. Organizers encourage participants to get to the park early enough to sign a waiver and prepare for the journey.

The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Velo Sport bicycling club and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.