Bigger Than Us hosts family-friendly annual Easter event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Non-profit organization, Bigger than Us, in Fort Wayne, held its fifth annual Easter event with food, games, and crafts Weisser Park Youth Center from 2 to 5 pm. on Sunday.

There was a great turn out this year.

There was an Egg Hunt with over 1000 eggs, an egg race, ring toss, a raffle for hoverboards and LED Light up Scooters and multiple toys, donated by Fort Wayne Township Trustee office and an Arts and Crafts station.



BTU partnered with Kelsey Martin™, Bloom Project (Fort Wayne) & Jorden Eldridge with Pixel Media. Reps from each partnership were there.



Cook out food was served and a Snacks on Wheels food truck was there as well. There was an excellent turnout this year. Lorenzo Holder, a member of BTU, said he was excited that they were able to celebrate Easter with this event again.