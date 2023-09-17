FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— BMX riders and spectators came together Sunday afternoon at the Fort Wayne BMX Race Park for the annual Carson Stoffel Memorial Race.

Carson Stoffel, a 15-year-old from Huntington, died while competing in the Midwest Nationals, in Rockford, Illinois, in 2019.

This year, Carson’s parents, Jacob and Krista Stoffel, presented a $14,000 check to USA BMX. The funds will go straight toward the “Ride with Carson Foundation,” which promotes and provides safety measures at BMX race tracks.

Another big announcement made was that other BMX organizations across the Midwest will start to race in honor of Carson in addition to Fort Wayne BMX. Also, by the year 2026, USA BMX will require all tracks in the U.S. to host an annual Carson Stoffel Memorial Race.

Racers at the 2023 Carson Stoffel Memorial Race in Fort Wayne.

“This year is kind of a special one,” Jacob Stoffel, Carson’s father, said.

Carson’s mother, Krista Stoffel, said that their family appreciates the love and support they have received from around the whole world.

“We appreciate the [new] family that has helped us just continue our son’s legacy,” she said.