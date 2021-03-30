Big Momma’s BBQ to give out 1k free meals by March 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Momma’s BBQ plans to give out at least a thousand free meals before the end of March.

These free curbside barbecues are part of a continuing effort to help feed those less fortunate.

The goal is to host giveaways every other Tuesday, at Big Momma’s Kitchen for the next six months and at several other locations throughout the city.

“It’s really awesome that we’re able to have this opportunity to feed out community. If you look at it this way, if a family of four is able to get a meal for free that’s 40 extra dollars that they have to spend on a bill or whatever else they might need money for,” said Katie Jo, marketing manager for Junk Ditch Brewing Company. “So, it’s great that we’re able to help the community like this.”

Big Momma’s is located at 1307 Oxford Street.