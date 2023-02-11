FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are plenty of places to grab Big Game bites in Fort Wayne. Wrigley Field Bar & Grill offers numerous TVs to watch the big game with a fun atmosphere for the whole family. The restaurant is located at 6527 East State Boulevard.

They open at noon on the day of the big game. Owner Beth White suggests planning ahead if you’re planning on ordering food to-go. She anticipates selling over 5,000 orders of wings on Sunday.

She also says there will be plenty of space to stop for a bite. There is a family room so the whole crew can come out.

You can learn more about the restaurant in the interview above, or by clicking here.