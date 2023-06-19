(WANE) – On this day in 1978, the nation was introduced to a lazy cat who loves lasagna.

Garfield first appeared nationwide on June 19, 1978, although readers of a newspaper in Pendleton were the first to get a sneak peek of the cynical cat with the comic’s prototype titled “Jon”.

Known for phrases like “Big, fat, hairy deal” and “I hate Mondays,” the cat quickly became a figure readers could relate to.

Years ago, Jim Davis gave WANE 15 a sketch of the famous cat which is proudly framed at our station.

The comic’s creator, Jim Davis, gave WANE 15 a sketch of the famous cat which has been on display at the station for years.